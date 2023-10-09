Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 38,521 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,521 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $31.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $432.20. 1,146,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,163. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.