Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,885 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. 981,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,264,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.