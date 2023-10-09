Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,947 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $434,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $838.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $814.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

