Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $345.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,373,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $15,343,987.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,080,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,287.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,866,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,667,432. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

