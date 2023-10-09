Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. 5,170,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,142,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

