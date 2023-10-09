Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 327,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,775,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

