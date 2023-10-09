Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

TSCO traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.33. The company had a trading volume of 119,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,293. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

