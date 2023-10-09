Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 512,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Intel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 109,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $35.63. 4,278,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,489,777. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

