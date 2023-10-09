Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes $730,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.