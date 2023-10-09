Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $903.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $931.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $922.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $708.18 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.