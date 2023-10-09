Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.03. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 413.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 104,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $581,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 244.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

