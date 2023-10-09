Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 2479299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

