Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Decreased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.9% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

