Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pathward Financial worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

