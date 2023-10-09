Patten Group Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $199.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

