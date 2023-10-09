Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $12.32

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $13.23. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 697,889 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,380 shares of company stock worth $6,757,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

