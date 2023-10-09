Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $482.53 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $482.53 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005779 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

