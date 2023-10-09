Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Decreased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $252.12 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

About Paycom Software



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

