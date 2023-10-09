PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PDSB

PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.84 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.