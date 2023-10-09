Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $12.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

PSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.88) to GBX 930 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.09) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,210 ($14.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.79 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

