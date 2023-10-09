PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $160.29 on Monday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.73. The firm has a market cap of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

