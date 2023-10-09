Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Talos Energy worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 780,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $8,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

TALO opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.97 million. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

