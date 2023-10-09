Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of ScanSource worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Up 2.0 %

ScanSource stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,215.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCSC

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.