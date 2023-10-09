Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of IMAX worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $5,791,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth $14,316,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 247.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

