Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $110.94. 619,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

