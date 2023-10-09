Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 270 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $49.22. 1,803,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,147,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

