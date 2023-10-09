Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 129,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,685. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

