Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after acquiring an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

