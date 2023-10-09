Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.77. 104,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $158.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $139.66 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

