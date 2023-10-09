Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

American Tower stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

