Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $54.30. 352,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. Sanofi has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

