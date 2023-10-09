Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,022. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.