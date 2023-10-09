Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $338,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $213.82. The company had a trading volume of 235,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.93. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $214.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

