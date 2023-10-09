Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $453,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.29. 882,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112,226. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

