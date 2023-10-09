Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.89.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $387.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,473. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $393.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

