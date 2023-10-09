Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $56.69. 1,500,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

