Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.57. 121,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,966. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.