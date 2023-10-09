Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 456 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. State Street Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

