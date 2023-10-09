Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 932 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.21.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.40. The company had a trading volume of 294,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

