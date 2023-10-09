Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.2% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.06. The stock had a trading volume of 212,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,739. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

