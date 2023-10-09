Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 742,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

