Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 62,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

