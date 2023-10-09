Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.65.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.69 on Monday, reaching $570.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $541.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

