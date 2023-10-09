Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 88,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 327,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

VZ stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. 6,312,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,788,809. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

