Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $45.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $469.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

