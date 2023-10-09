Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Cummins stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.65. The stock had a trading volume of 136,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

