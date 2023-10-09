Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.33. 614,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.