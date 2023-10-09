Plancorp LLC Has $359,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,899,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 402,181 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

