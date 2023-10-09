Plancorp LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

CTVA opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

