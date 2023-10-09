Plancorp LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

